Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $504 million-$512 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.22 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.25 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,240 shares of company stock valued at $17,881,417. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.