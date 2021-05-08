Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $129.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $157.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.00.

AYX opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 262.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

