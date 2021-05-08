ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $90.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALXO traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. 127,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.63. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.