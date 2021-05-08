Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is QP Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,202.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

