Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,266.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,202.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

