Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $11.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,266.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,202.02. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

