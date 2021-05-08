AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 37,608,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,302,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

