AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $40.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 513,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,359. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.