American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $15.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,297,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.19. 2,617,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

