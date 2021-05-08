American International Group, Inc. (AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 29th

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of AIG opened at $51.19 on Friday. American International Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

