American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of AIG opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

