American Public Education (APEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

