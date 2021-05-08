American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $247.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.84. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

