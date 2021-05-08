AMETEK, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

AMETEK stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $138.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AMETEK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

