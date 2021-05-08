Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $254.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

