Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

