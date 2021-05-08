AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 617,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.