Amon Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Amon has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $27,574.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00084892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00774577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00102337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,229.44 or 0.08998580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046354 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.