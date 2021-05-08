AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.39

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $11.25. AMREP shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 48,349 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $81.28 million, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

