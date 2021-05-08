Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post $33.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $35.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $12.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $134.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $138.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $149.67 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of MNRL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. 495,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,301. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -922.00 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 15.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 30.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

