Analysts Anticipate Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Daré Bioscience posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daré Bioscience.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:DARE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.