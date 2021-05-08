Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report sales of $418.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.00 million and the lowest is $394.70 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $268.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.80.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $997,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

