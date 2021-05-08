Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $807.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $807.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $813.90 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $669.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

SIGI opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $78.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.