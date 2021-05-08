Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $807.14 Million

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $807.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $813.90 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $669.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

SIGI opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $78.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.