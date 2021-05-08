Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. ACM Research reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $936,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561 over the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $76.07. 251,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,157. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.06.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

