Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million.

FUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

FUV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,381. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

