Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.30). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 603,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 435,026 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVDL opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market cap of $477.66 million, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

