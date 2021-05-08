Analysts Expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $192,000.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

