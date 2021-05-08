Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report $1.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $2.45 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $16.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.63 million, with estimates ranging from $8.16 million to $13.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

Several brokerages recently commented on EIGR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $112,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 259,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,143. The company has a market capitalization of $289.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

