Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.30 Million

Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce $27.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $48.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $115.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $322.92 million, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $637.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 330,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 2,918,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

