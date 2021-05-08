Equities analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVN. Roth Capital started coverage on Novan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Novan news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Novan by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,432,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Novan has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $185.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.01.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

