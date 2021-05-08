Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,642,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,031 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,060,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,493,000 after acquiring an additional 485,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

