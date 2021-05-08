Analysts Offer Predictions for Gartner, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gartner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $234.00 on Thursday. Gartner has a 52 week low of $106.57 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,097 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 68.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Gartner by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gartner by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

