Analysts Offer Predictions for MVB Financial Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for MVB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MVBF opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $476.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

