Analysts Set AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Target Price at GBX 4,431.25

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,431.25 ($57.89).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

AVEVA Group stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,348 ($43.74). The stock had a trading volume of 227,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,597.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a market cap of £10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 171.69.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Craig Hayman sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,551 ($46.39), for a total transaction of £1,136,320 ($1,484,609.35).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

