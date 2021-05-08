Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT at $37.00

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,287. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after acquiring an additional 239,532 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CubeSmart by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,251,000 after buying an additional 480,918 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after buying an additional 1,061,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 974,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,517. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

