Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Target Price at $99.93

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $92.17. 2,249,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,276 shares of company stock worth $27,633,164. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 226,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.