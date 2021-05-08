Analysts Set Expectations for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Establishment Labs in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $3,785,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $9,427,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

