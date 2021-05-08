Analysts Set Expectations for Limelight Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Limelight Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $379.58 million, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.