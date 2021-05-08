Analysts Set Expectations for Woodward, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Woodward in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

WWD opened at $129.93 on Thursday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $130.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Woodward by 272.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $5,790,376.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

