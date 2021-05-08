Analysts Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target at $176.26

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.77. 808,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,846. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $212.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.6% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fortinet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

