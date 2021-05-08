Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $43.67

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after acquiring an additional 626,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $16,768,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $7,208,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $6,360,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

