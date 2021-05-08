Analysts Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$20.69

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.69.
Several research analysts have weighed in on RNW shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
TSE:RNW opened at C$18.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$13.59 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.66%.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
