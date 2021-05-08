Analyzing Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) & Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alexander’s and Public Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.21 $60.08 million $19.47 14.12 Public Storage $2.85 billion 17.04 $1.52 billion $10.75 25.79

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Public Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alexander’s and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00 Public Storage 1 6 2 0 2.11

Alexander’s currently has a consensus target price of $280.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.82%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $237.13, suggesting a potential downside of 14.48%. Given Alexander’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Public Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 19.07% 16.46% 2.82% Public Storage 43.37% 26.59% 11.14%

Summary

Public Storage beats Alexander’s on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities. The Ancillary Operations segment deals with the sale of merchandise and reinsurance of policies against losses to goods stored by self-storage tenants, activities which are incidental to the primary self-storage rental activities. The Investment in PS Business Parks segment includes commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial parks. The Investment in Shurgard segment owns self-storage facilities located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the Shurgard brand name. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. and Kenneth Q. Volk, Jr. in 1972 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

