Analyzing Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

0.2% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Mercury General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Financial and Mercury General, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Mercury General 6.47% 13.57% 4.09%

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Mercury General’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.04 -$20.43 million N/A N/A Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.93 $320.09 million $2.60 25.64

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Mercury General beats Atlas Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, insurance agencies, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.