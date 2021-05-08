Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Angi reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANGI. BTIG Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of Angi stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $13.58. 4,039,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.36 and a beta of 1.88. Angi has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

In other Angi news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,035 shares of company stock worth $2,379,251. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 399,963 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 53,914 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.