Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON:APF opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £328.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.91%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

