ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%.

Shares of ANSS traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $332.38. The stock had a trading volume of 605,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.53 and a 200 day moving average of $350.00. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $244.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

