Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 1,115,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.50 million, a PE ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

