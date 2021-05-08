Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
ANFGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.
ANFGF opened at $26.88 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
