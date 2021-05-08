Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

ANFGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

ANFGF opened at $26.88 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

