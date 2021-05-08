Antoine Marcos Sells 12,030 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

